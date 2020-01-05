Leicester’s transfer plans not affected by Morgan and Benkovic injuries

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers does not think the injuries to Wes Morgan and Filip Benkovic will change his transfer plans for this month.

Saturday’s FA Cup win against Wigan came at a cost with both defenders substituted because of injuries.

Morgan pulled up in the first half with a groin problem, while Benkovic, on his full debut, went off midway through the second half with a knee issue.

If the injuries are serious, Leicester would be left with just two first-choice centre-backs in Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans.

Asked if he was now thinking about signing some defensive cover, Rodgers said: “No, not really. We know what it is we want to do in this window and we will endeavour to do that.

“Like I said the other day, we know where we want to strengthen the squad and, as I’ve said, the player we want has to be available, but we will also see how the two boys are once they are assessed by the medical team.”

Ahead of the third-round tie against Wigan, Leicester were reported to have had a bid rejected for Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

“Of course at this stage of the season there is all gossip and speculation around players and many players, so I have nothing really to add to it,” said Rodgers when asked about his interest in the Turkey international.

“It is the season now where all the rumours come out. I think if we sign anyone we will let everyone know, but until that point comes then there is nothing really to add on it.”

Rodgers made 10 changes against Wigan as he rested many of his first-team regulars with a Carabao Cup semi-final against Aston Villa to come on Wednesday.

The Foxes boss revealed that talisman Jamie Vardy will be back for the first-leg clash after recovering from a calf complaint.

He added: “He trained (on Saturday) morning and he will rejoin the rest of the squad on Sunday, so he will be fit and fine.”