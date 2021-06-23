Liverpool transfer news: Aston Villa set £45m price tag for Reds target John McGinn

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing John McGinn, but Aston Villa won’t sell the Scotland international for less than £45 million.

The midfielder caught the eye of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp last season with his all-action displays for the Birmingham club, according to the Athletic.

They want to bring McGinn to Anfield as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined PSG on a free transfer at the end of his contract, but are likely to face firm resistance from Villa.

Previous reports suggesting a £20m deal were way off the mark, and Villa would only consider a sale if offered a sum in the region of £45-50m for the Scot.

This isn’t the first time McGinn has been linked with a member of English football’s established elite, as there was speculation two years ago that Manchester United were interested.

The dynamic former Hibernian man has gone from strength to strength at Villa, becoming a key player under Dean Smith.

It’s easy to see why Klopp would be taken with the 26-year-old; he's a bundle of energy, can play in several different roles and seems to keep getting better every year.

But it’s hard to imagine a deal being done if Villa are unwilling to lower the reported price tag.

They are under no pressure to do so; McGinn has a contract until 2025 at Villa Park and he’s excelled there.

Liverpool will need to replace Wijnaldum, though, who featured in all 38 of their league games last season. He leaves a big hole in Klopp’s squad.

But in a summer where so many clubs are strapped for cash or looking for bargains, chasing players with sky-high price tags and long contracts might not be the best route for them to go down.

