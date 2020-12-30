Liverpool transfer news: Georginio Wijnaldum set to decide his future as Barcelona loom

Georginio Wijnaldum is set to make a decision on his future in the next few days, according to reports.

The Liverpool midfielder is out of contract in June and has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent months.

Wijnaldum has been a key part of Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp, winning the Champions League and a Premier League title since his move to Anfield in 2016.

The Dutchman is a valued member of Klopp’s squad, but Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is also a big fan of a player he coached at international level.

Wijnaldum will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from New Year’s Day ahead of a potential free transfer in the summer.

Liverpool could seek to cash in on the midfielder in January if he makes it clear that he will not be signing a new contract with the club.

According to Sky Sports , Wijnaldum is poised to make a decision on his future in the coming days.

Liverpool are still hopeful that the 30-year-old will accept their offer of a new contract.

And the Liverpool Echo report that the club’s hopes have been raised by suggestions from sources close to the player that Wijnaldum wants to stay on Merseyside.

The Dutchman is reportedly settled in the area and is wary of uprooting his young family.

However, Barcelona believe they still have a chance of agreeing a deal with the former Newcastle man.

Wijnaldum will take on his former club when Liverpool travel to St James’ Park on Wednesday.

Victory over Steve Bruce’s men would move the Premier League champions five points clear at the top of the table.

Manchester United moved to within two points of their arch-rivals with victory over Wolves on Tuesday, while Everton and Leicester are a point further point back.

Liverpool travel to Southampton on Monday, before an FA Cup clash with Aston Villa next weekend.

