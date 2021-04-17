Liverpool transfer news: Georginio Wijnaldum set to leave Anfield

Georginio Wijnaldum looks likely to leave Liverpool this summer, with the Reds reportedly holding firm on the contract offer they made to the midfielder earlier this season

Wijnaldum’s future has been up in the air for some time, with the Dutchman previously strongly linked with a move to Barcelona.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Wijnaldum and his representatives were unimpressed by the original offer and the player is not thought to have not changed his stance, but the club don’t intend to revise the terms.

With a resolution looking unlikely, it appears that the 30-year-old will move on at the end of the season after five years with the Reds.

Since joining Liverpool from Newcastle in the summer 0f 2016, Wijnaldum has made over 200 appearances, scoring 22 goals – the most memorable of which came in the famous Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona in 2019, when Jurgen Klopp’s side went on to lift the trophy for the sixth time with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in Madrid.

The Premier League title followed a year later, with Wijnaldum featuring in 37 out of 38 games as the Reds amassed 99 points and were crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 best central midfielders in the world

RAPHINHA EXCLUSIVE “I had 20 minutes to decide whether or not to join Leeds – but it was the chance to fulfil my dream”

RICHARD JOLLY What's the worst European defeat for any English club?