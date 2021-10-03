Liverpool transfer news: Jamie Carragher sends warning to Reds over Mohamed Salah

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to sort out Mohamed Salah's contract situation as soon as possible.

The Reds spent most of the summer tying down a number of key players to new deals.

Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all committed their future to the club in recent months.

Liverpool have been working hard to agree terms with Salah, whose current contract runs until 2023.

Those talks are yet to bear fruit, however, and some fans are concerned that the Egypt international will depart next summer or as a free agent in two years' time.

And although Carragher recognises the need for Liverpool to be sensible with their finances, he believes it would be a huge mistake for the club to let Salah leave.

"Everything about Salah suggests that unless he suffers serious injury he is in such perfect physical shape and such a professional on and off the pitch, he will still be producing until he is 33, and probably for a couple of years beyond that," the former defender told the Daily Telegraph.

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are an inspiration to their peers, showing how the early 30s are no barrier to enduring excellence.

"Salah's agent has a compelling argument for expecting his client to be paid a salary worthy of the most valuable Premier League players like Kevin De Bruyne.

"He is entitled to believe Salah ought to be rewarded for what he has done so far for Liverpool, helping the club earn millions in Premier League and UEFA prize money, allied to the promise of what he will go on to achieve this season, next and - if a deal is struck - a further two years.

"Equally, in the search for a middle ground, perhaps Salah and his representatives must acknowledge Liverpool helped him fulfil his potential as much as he has helped Liverpool fulfil theirs.

"Where would he go that would suit him as perfectly as Anfield? Only Man City, [Manchester] United and PSG can afford the kind of mega salary Salah is hoping for. Would they pay him that when he is 31 in 2023?

"Would Salah really want to join one of the Manchester clubs and tarnish his Anfield legacy?"

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

QUIZ! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?

EUROPE Champions League groups ranked by difficulty

FEATURE How does Erling Haaland's goalscoring record compare to that of Messi, Ronaldo Lewandowski and Mbappe at the same age?