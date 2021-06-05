Liverpool transfer news: PSG attempting to hijack Barcelona deal for Georginio Wijnaldum

Barcelona fear that PSG could be about to hijack their deal for Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, according to reports.

The Netherlands international failed to agree a new deal with the Reds and will become a free agent on July 1.

He has long been expected to join Barcelona, who are managed by Ronald Koeman - his former boss at international level.

Wijnaldum and his representatives have held a series of talks with Barca, who have offered him a three-year deal.

Yet despite being in pole position to sign the midfielder since last year, the Catalan club have so far failed to get a deal over the line.

And according to ESPN , PSG have now launched an audacious attempt to bring Wijnaldum to France instead.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to strengthen his midfield options ahead of his first full season in charge at the Parc des Princes.

And PSG have offered a much more generous financial package to Wijnaldum in a bid to win the race for his signature.

That has left Barcelona concerned that they could miss out on the 30-year-old, despite confirmation that the under-fire Koeman will remain at the helm next season.

“I'm fighting against tears right now. The people in Liverpool have shown me love during the five years. I will miss them, you know?" Wijnaldum told Sky Sports after his final game for the club.

"I hope to have played many more years for the club but unfortunately things went different. I have to start a new adventure.

"I knew I went to a big club. I remember that I was sitting in the living room and the manager said when I come to Liverpool we would win prizes. I am happy it went that well. It would have been really painful to leave the club without any.

"It's really special. Since I've joined the fans have sung my name. Week-in, week-out they saw I was giving 100% to give everything for this club.

“That's what the supporters want to see and that's what they appreciate from me. It is something I'm going to miss."

