Liverpool transfer news: Reds consider Sander Berge as Gini Wijnaldum replacement

Liverpool are considering joining the race to sign Sander Berge, according to reports.

The Sheffield United midfielder is a man in demand following the Blades' relegation from the Premier League last term.

Everton, Tottenham and Arsenal have already been linked with the 23-year-old, who moved to Bramall Lane in January 2020.

And now Liverpool have added their name to Berge's list of suitors, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds are said to have identified the Norway international as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who has joined PSG on a free transfer.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Matheus Pereira are also mentioned as players the Reds could pursue.

Berge is contracted to Sheffield United until 2024 but is nevertheless expected to depart the club this summer.

Arsenal are the side who have been most strongly linked with his signature, but Liverpool could be in the market for a new midfielder too.

Wijnaldum will be a big loss to Jurgen Klopp's side following his successful five-year tenure on Merseyside.

Klopp seemed to want to keep him around, but the Netherlands international was not able to agree a new deal with the club.

Liverpool have already entered the transfer market this summer, signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

The Frenchman will inherit Wijnaldum's No.5 shirt, but it will be interesting to see whether he is replaced in other ways.

Liverpool still have plenty of midfielders on the books: Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita.

Jones in particular looks to play a more integral role next term, having enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign last time out.

Liverpool may yet bring in another player to beef up the midfield, but it seems unlikely that they will spend a mammoth transfer fee to do so.

Klopp might prefer additions in other areas of the squad, as the Reds prepare to mount a Premier League title challenge in 2021/22.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

FOR YOUR HOME Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

MEMORY LANE When Greece won Euro 2004: Angelos Charisteas on the “miracle” shock victory

FEATURE 10 players who deserve a big transfer after Euro 2020