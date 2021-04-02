Liverpool transfer news: Reds could compete with Barcelona for Lyon’s Memphis Depay

Liverpool could try to tempt Lyon’s Memphis Depay back to the Premier League, six years on from his move to Manchester United.

According to Marca, Barcelona remain favourites to sign Depay when his contract expires this summer, but Liverpool are also keen on the Dutch international.

Jurgen Klopp wants to reinvigorate his forward line, which has seemed jaded this season, falling short of the high standards set over recent years.

While Mohamed Salah has continued to score consistently, the goals have dried up for Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Depay successfully rebuilt his career at Lyon after a disappointing spell at Old Trafford, where he scored just seven times in 53 appearances.

The exciting attacker joined Man United with a reputation as one of the best young players in the world after a superb final season at PSV Eindhoven, but he failed to live up to expectations.

Signed by Louis van Gaal, who had given him his international debut, he was predicted to flourish in English football.

Depay admitted to struggling with the physical demands of life at his new club as the Red Devils finished fifth and crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage.

They managed to win the FA Cup, beating Crystal Palace 2-1 in the final at Wembley, but Depay failed to make the squad.

Soon after, van Gaal was replaced by Jose Mourinho, who gave Depay just four more Premier League appearances, all coming off the bench, before he was sold to Lyon in January 2017.

It was the fresh start he needed and the goals have flowed since then, with 57 in 132 games in Ligue Un, where Depay soon became one of the division’s star players.

The 27-year-old is out of contract this summer and keen to test himself at a higher level once more, with Barcelona his most persistent suitors.

Ronald Koeman previously worked with Depay at international level and is keen to be reunited with him at the Nou Camp.