Liverpool transfer news: Reds dealt blow as Barcelona hopeful of Ousmane Dembele deal

Barcelona are growing increasingly hopeful of tying Ousmane Dembele down to a new contract, according to reports.

The France international is into the final eight months of his deal at the Camp Nou and has been linked with a move away.

Liverpool and Newcastle are two of the clubs said to be keeping close tabs on the situation.

Jurgen Klopp in particular is thought to be an admirer of the former Borussia Dortmund winger, who has struggled with injuries throughout his time at Barcelona.

The Blaugrana failed to persuade Dembele to commit his future to the club in the summer.

Discussions between the two parties stalled and there was some concern that the 24-year-old would walk away for nothing at the end of the campaign.

However, Barcelona believe they have made progress of late and are now quietly confident of agreeing terms with Dembele.

According to Mundo Deportivo, an agreement between the club and the player is getting "closer and closer".

Barcelona have offered Dembele a deal until 2025 with the option of an additional 12 months.

The forward has communicated his desire to remain at the Camp Nou, leading to a breakthrough in negotiations.

The report states that Dembele is even willing to take a pay cut in order to stay at Barcelona, although any new deal is expected to be heavily incentivised with various bonuses.

Meanwhile Barcelona are closing in on the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as their next manager.

The former Blaugrana midfielder is waiting for the club to agree a deal with Al Sadd, his current employers.

"I have been talking to Barca for days, it's all set. The clubs know my position and I hope it gets resolved soon," Xavi said.

"The clubs are talking. I can't say much but I'm a positive person. It's about common sense. They need to reach an agreement. That's the issue.

"I wish to go back home. Going back to Barcelona would be spectacular and exciting."

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

LIST Free agents: The five most valuable Premier League players out of contract next summer

TRANSFERS Premier League: 8 signings who have surprised and shocked fans - for good reasons and bad