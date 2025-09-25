Manchester United ALREADY want to sign new goalkeeper after what Ruben Amorim has seen in training: report
Manchester United are reportedly looking to add a new goalkeeper to Ruben Amorim's squad despite the recent signing of Senne Lammens
Man United's goalkeeping situation is an issue head coach Ruben Amorim has had to contend with throughout his Old Trafford spell.
This summer, the club bid farewell to error-prone Andre Onana on a season-long loan to Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor with the Cameroonian international unlikely to make another appearance for the Red Devils.
Former back-up to Onana at Old Trafford, Altay Bayindir, has assumed first-choice responsibility but is being challenged for the No.1 spot by new £18 million signing Senne Lammens.
The Belgian youngster arrived from Antwerp after coming through the Club Brugge academy setup, leading some Man United fans to speculate that the goalkeeper is the long-term solution to what has been a long-running problem at Old Trafford.
However, according to a national newspaper report, Man United are still in the market for a new goalkeeper and are said to be targeting a more experienced stopper to compete with the established order.
The club currently have Tom Heaton as third-choice but the 39-year-old is unlikely to feature in any meaningful fashion throughout the 2025/26 campaign.
Amorim has suggested he doesn't have a preferred option between the posts, after failing in a bid to bring Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez to the club over the summer.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Man United are yet to keep a clean sheet this season with Onana and Bayindir, while Lammens is yet to make his Red Devils' debut.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.