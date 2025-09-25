Manchester United ALREADY want to sign new goalkeeper after what Ruben Amorim has seen in training: report

Man United's goalkeeping situation is an issue head coach Ruben Amorim has had to contend with throughout his Old Trafford spell.

This summer, the club bid farewell to error-prone Andre Onana on a season-long loan to Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor with the Cameroonian international unlikely to make another appearance for the Red Devils.

Former back-up to Onana at Old Trafford, Altay Bayindir, has assumed first-choice responsibility but is being challenged for the No.1 spot by new £18 million signing Senne Lammens.

Manchester United 'keeper Andre Onana was in goal as the Red Devils were knocked out of the Carabao Cup earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Belgian youngster arrived from Antwerp after coming through the Club Brugge academy setup, leading some Man United fans to speculate that the goalkeeper is the long-term solution to what has been a long-running problem at Old Trafford.

However, according to a national newspaper report, Man United are still in the market for a new goalkeeper and are said to be targeting a more experienced stopper to compete with the established order.

The club currently have Tom Heaton as third-choice but the 39-year-old is unlikely to feature in any meaningful fashion throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

Amorim has suggested he doesn't have a preferred option between the posts, after failing in a bid to bring Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez to the club over the summer.

Man United are yet to keep a clean sheet this season with Onana and Bayindir, while Lammens is yet to make his Red Devils' debut.