Liverpool transfer news: Reds open to Philippe Coutinho return in January - report

Liverpool are considering a sensational swoop for Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds sold the Brazilian to Barcelona for a club-record fee of £142m in January 2018.

That proved to be a masterstroke from Liverpool, who had paid just £8.5m to buy the attacking midfielder five years earlier.

Coutinho's signing has been disastrous for Barcelona, whose finances are in a dire situation after a period of heavy spending in recent years.

The 29-year-old is approaching his fourth anniversary as a Barcelona player but has yet to reach 100 appearances for the club.

He was sent out on loan to Bayern Munich in 2019/20 and the Blaugrana have been willing to listen to offers for him ever since.

Finding a buyer for Coutinho has hitherto proved difficult, though, with the former Liverpool star earning well in excess of £300,000 per week at the Camp Nou.

But according to El Chiringuito, the Reds are considering staging a rescue mission in the upcoming January window.

Liverpool believe they can get the best out of Coutinho again, and they do not currently have a player in his mould in the squad.

With Barcelona desperate to get his earnings off the wage bill, they might be prepared to let the Brazilian leave for a cut-price fee.

The player himself would no doubt welcome the opportunity to return to the club where he has played the best football of his career so far.

Yet while the rumour should not be dismissed out of hand, it would be rather surprising for Liverpool to go back in for Coutinho.

There is not really a natural place for him in Klopp's 4-3-3 formation and the Reds would surely prefer to sign an up-and-coming player.

There are also doubts over Coutinho's ability to perform at the highest level given his level of performance over the last four years.

