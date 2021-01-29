Liverpool transfer news: Reds scout Brighton and Lille talents in search for Georginio Wijnaldum replacement

Liverpool are looking at Lille’s Renato Sanches and Yves Bissouma of Brighton as potential replacements for Georginio Wijnaldum, say reports.

Wijnaldum appears set to leave Anfield at the end of the season when his contract expires, and Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Netherlands international.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are already busy at work identifying a replacement for the midfielder at home and abroad.

“We’re talking about players being scouted rather than talks at the moment,” he said to Anfield Watch.

“Bissouma has been scouted and is appreciated as a player but I’ll mention Renato Sanches as well.

“There were rumours about Renato signing in January but that was never going to happen because Liverpool are not signing anyone this month.

“But, if Wijnaldum leaves in the summer, then Sanches could be a good opportunity for Liverpool.

“They are looking at him as well as Bissouma because Lille need money – they will need to sell players next summer – and in my opinion, Renato Sanches could be a great opportunity and he’s been scouted too.

“Liverpool have a list and they’ll decide in April who they want to go for.”

Sanches burst onto the scene when he helped Portugal to Euro 2016 glory aged 18, winning Young Player of the Tournament, but a subsequent big-money move to Bayern Munich didn’t work out.

The 23-year-old, who spent a disappointing season on loan at Swansea in 2017/18, has since returned to form at Lille, scoring five goals in 42 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Bissouma joined Brighton from Sanches’ current employers Lille in 2018 and has impressed at the heart of the Seagulls midfield.

The 24-year-old has scored one goal in 18 appearances for Graham Potter’s side this season.

