Quiz! Can you name every top-flight team since 1945?

10 minutes on the clock, 60 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the 25 Germans with the most Premier League appearances?

Fulham haven't long been in the Premier League - but Brentford are looking to become the 50th side to play in the top-flight since 1992.

One of the pair will join Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in the big-time next season - two huge clubs who have a whole lot of history which extends long before the rebranding of England's top flight.

Back in the early 1900s, you had clubs like Darwen and Glossop competing in the top tier of English football. So we thought we'd be a little kinder and ask you to name as many clubs who have been in Division 1/the Premier League since 1945, as you can.

They're ordered by their last promotion. You should be able to name 20 at least...

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - just £9.99 for the first six months, over £38 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

COMMENT This summer provides a new opportunity for football's elite clubs to cement their status for years to come

MICHU EXCLUSIVE "I could have done a job for Arsenal"

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world