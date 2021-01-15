Liverpool transfer news: Reds set for £37m Dayot Upamecano battle with Man Utd and Chelsea in summer

Clubs showing interest in RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano stand no chance of signing the defender in January, say reports.

The France international has caught the attention of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and European champions Bayern Munich.

But the Guardian reports that Leipzig will not consider a January sale, despite running the risk of therefore losing their key defender for a reduced fee in the summer.

Upamecano has a release clause that will be activated at the end of the season, meaning he will be able to leave for €42 million (£37.4m).

That is some way below his market value, but the Bundesliga club are prepared to make the sacrifice in order to keep the centre-back in place for the rest of their title push this term.

Leipzig are currently second in the standings, two points behind leaders Bayern, and are also set to face Liverpool in the Champions League last 16.

Upamecano has been a key part of their strong start to the season, making 21 appearances in all competitions, and the German outfit are determined not to lose an integral figure midway through the campaign.

They are said to be resigned to losing him at the end of the season, though, and have already lined up Strasbourg’s Mohamed Simakan as a potential replacement.

