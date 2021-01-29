Liverpool transfer news: Reds turn to MLS star Aaron Long in search for defensive cover

Liverpool are considering a loan move for New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long as they look to shore up their defence, say reports.

Injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have left Jurgen Klopp short on options at centre-back, with midfielder Jordan Henderson deputising recently.

ESPN reports that a short-term loan move for USA international Long is a solution the Anfield club are looking into.

Major League Soccer is currently in its off-season and the 28-year-old has also been linked with the a move to Championship side Reading.

Long, who was named MLS Defender of the Year in 2018, has won 18 caps for the USA and made more than 100 MLS appearances.

Klopp admitted after Thursday’s 3-1 win over Tottenham that he would welcome a new signing on the right terms.

"If you have a centre-half available at a reasonable price, and one with the quality we need, then send me a message," he told BT Sport.

"We thought about it and we think the whole time but it's about doing the right thing. We need to find the right player. It's incredible what's happening in the defensive line."

