Man City v Borussia Dortmund live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Man City v Borussia Dortmund live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 6 April, 8pm BST

Manchester City will be looking to establish a first-leg lead when they play host to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are the bookmakers’ favourites to win this tournament, and the Catalan is under a degree of pressure to deliver. He is a two-time Champions League winner but has not got his hands on the trophy since leaving Barcelona almost a decade ago.

He has, in truth, not even come close to triumphing with City, having failed to even reach a semi-final in four attempts. His team are on course to win their third Premier League title of Guardiola’s tenure, but City must improve on a record which has seen them knocked out of Europe’s biggest competition by Monaco, Liverpool, Tottenham and Lyon.

City do head into Tuesday’s game in ominous form. They dominated Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Leicester from start to finish, and have won 26 of their last 27 matches in all competitions. City are much more solid at the back this season than they have been in previous campaigns, and that will give them confidence ahead of the quarter-finals.

Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend, and their hopes of a top four finish in the Bundesliga are now hanging by a thread. Dortmund have been guilty of inconsistency all season long, but they remain a force to be reckoned with on their day. BVB seem to raise their game for the biggest occasions, and they have the quality to cause City problems at the Eithad Stadium.

Guardiola has a fully-fit squad to choose from, with Joao Cancelo, Raheem Sterling and John Stones expected to return to the starting XI.

Jadon Sancho is a major doubt for Dortmund, with Thorgan Hazard and Marco Reus set to provide support for Haaland in his absence.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

At 888sport bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Terms and Conditions: New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Man City v Borussia Dortmund live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal