Man City v PSG live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Man City v PSG live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 4 May, 8pm BST

Manchester City will be looking to reach their first Champions League final when they host PSG on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were second best in the first half of last week’s first leg. PSG were excellent in the opening 45 minutes at the Parc des Princes, pinning their Premier League opponents back and creating several chances. Marquinhos took one of them with a fine header from a set-piece, and PSG looked to have the bit between their teeth going into the interval.

In hindsight, perhaps the half-time break disrupted their rhythm, as City turned the game on its head in the second period. The goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both had an element of fortune to them, but City showed great character and tenacity to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 advantage away from home.

It was yet another sign that Guardiola’s team are better equipped to go all the way in Europe this season, although there is still plenty of work to do before City can start planning for Istanbul.

Indeed, PSG are not out of this tie just yet. They beat Bayern Munich 3-2 away from home in the quarter-finals, and the same outcome here would be enough to send them through to a second consecutive Champions League final. Any team with an attack featuring Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria is capable of scoring goals, and City must not allow complacency to creep in even if they open the scoring at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola rested several key players in Saturday’s victory over Crystal Palace, with Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan all set to return to the starting XI alongside John Stones, who was suspended at the weekend.

Mbappe will start for PSG despite a fitness scare, but Idrissa Gueye is out after being shown a red card last week.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

