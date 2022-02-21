Manchester City "confident" of signing Erling Haaland this summer

Manchester City are "confident" of signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer and believe they lead the race to bring the Norwegian to England.

That is according to outlet GiveMeSport, who quote transfer insider Dean Jones in writing that Pep Guardiola's side have the edge over Premier League rivals when it comes to Haaland.

Manchester City will face stiff competition from Europe's elite clubs, with fellow English sides Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea also strongly linked for a move for the 21-year-old. Yet Man City feel they alone have the finances and ambition to match Haaland's demands.

Haaland is considered one of the best young stars in worlds football, after scoring 80 goals in 79 games for Borussia Dortmund since joining the German club in January 2020. He was part of the side which lifted the DFB-Pokal last season but is believed to be pushing for a move this summer. A reported clause in his contract means he may be available for €68m – a small sum for a player of his ability.

Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, played for Man City between 2000 and 2003, and is said to be keen on seeing his son follow in his footsteps. Man City have a world class coach in Pep Guardiola and are in need of a striker after failing to replace Sergio Aguero last summer.

Haaland would be an incredible statement signing for the reigning Premier League champions – and would no doubt strike fear into defenders across England.

