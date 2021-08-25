Manchester City transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to join Premier League champions

Cristiano Ronaldo will push for a move to Manchester City in the final week of the transfer window, according to reports.

The Portugal international is out of contract next summer and is unlikely to sign an extension with Juventus.

Ronaldo is said to be available for just £25m before the deadline on August 31, with the 36-year-old having supposedly asked to be left out of the Juventus starting XI for the 2-2 draw with Udinese at the weekend.

Both player and club have ruled out a return to Real Madrid, while PSG and Manchester United - both of whom have also been linked with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner - are not thought to be interested right now.

According to L'Equipe, Ronaldo has set his sights on a return to the Premier League with Manchester City.

He is aware that Pep Guardiola wants to sign a striker, but City have made little progress in their pursuit of Harry Kane.

The French publication states that Ronaldo is hopeful that the Premier League champions might turn to him if Kane is unobtainable.

Ronaldo's representatives have sounded out City in recent days, and the Portuguese's connection with Manchester United has not lessened his desire to move to the Etihad Stadium.

However, it is unclear whether City would target another striker should their pursuit of Kane end in failure.

Guardiola is perhaps more likely to stick with what he has got if the England captain stays put.

Ferran Torres has impressed while playing through the middle in the early weeks of the new campaign.

Gabriel Jesus can also play in that role, although Guardiola says he prefers him out wide.

Ronaldo's wage demands might also be a problem for City, who would presumably be wary of making him their highest earner.

This one looks unlikely in the remaining week of the window, but stranger things have happened...

