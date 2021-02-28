Manchester City transfer news: Mino Raiola relationship will not prevent Erling Haaland swoop

Pep Guardiola’s strained relationship with Mino Raiola will not affect Manchester City’s pursuit of Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is one of the most in-demand players in the world, with several major clubs around Europe eyeing the Norway international.

Haaland is enjoying another sensational season at Dortmund, for whom he has scored 27 goals in 26 games in all competitions.

A clause in his contract will make him available for a cut-price fee of around £66m in 2022.

However, Dortmund could cash in on Haaland this summer amid coronavirus-induced financial difficulties.

The German outfit would also be able to command a higher transfer fee at the end of this season compared to 2022.

As such, City have emerged as one of the most likely destinations for the 20-year-old.

Guardiola is on the lookout for a new centre-forward, with Sergio Aguero expected to leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires at the end of June.

The City boss has not always got on well with Haaland’s agent, the controversial Raiola.

But his personal relationship with the Italian is not expected to affect City’s chances of landing the former Red Bull Salzburg frontman.

That is according to a report by the Daily Mirror , which suggests City are lining up a £100m bid.

The Premier League leaders will face stiff competition in their pursuit of Haaland, but they have the financial muscle to submit a sizable offer for the youngster.

Guardiola’s side won their 20th consecutive match in all competitions on Saturday, beating West Ham 2-1 at the Etihad.

That victory moved City 13 points clear of the chasing pack as they close in on another Premier League title.

They are also among the favourites to win this season’s Champions League, having beaten Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in the first leg of their last-16 clash on Wednesday.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Pep Guardiola: Season by season in the Champions League

BEST PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

QUIZ Can you name every Champions League and European Cup-winning manager?