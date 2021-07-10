Manchester City transfer news: Premier League champions enquire about Antoine Griezmann

Manchester City have made contact with Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann over a potential summer transfer, according to reports.

The France international could be on his way out of the Camp Nou after two years at the club.

Barcelona are in financial disarray and need to drastically cut their wage bill in order to register new players.

Sergio Aguero, Emerson Royal, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia have all agreed deals to play for the club next term.

But all four players will be prevented from doing so unless Barcelona trim their salary outgoings by around £170m.

There is also the small matter of Lionel Messi, who is now a free agent following the expiration of his contract.

Barcelona still want the Argentina international to stick around, but there is serious work to do in order to meet La Liga's economic controls.

Griezmann has been identified as a player who could be sold to clear up same space in the budget.

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester City have sounded out the Frenchman over a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero has left the club, leaving City with just one senior striker on the books in Gabriel Jesus.

Griezmann, of course, is not an out-and-out centre-forward in the mould of Harry Kane, for whom City had a £100m bid turned down last month.

And the French publication reports that the Premier League champions have identified Griezmann as an alternative to Kane.

Guardiola is said to have personally spoken to the 30-year-old on the phone, as he attempts to strengthen a squad that won the title last term.

A return to Atletico Madrid is not thought to be feasible, while PSG appear to have other priorities in the transfer market.

Bayern Munich and Juventus are both mentioned as clubs that are keeping tabs on the situation.

But if City were to submit a formal offer for Griezmann, they would have an excellent chance of signing him.

