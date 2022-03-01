Manchester United report: Red Devils are "favourites" to land Harry Kane

Manchester United are now the favourites to sign Harry Kane, with Manchester City more interested in Erling Haaland.

That's according to reports that suggest the two northwestern rivals have switched targets to bolster their respective frontlines, after consistent links with the opposite players over the past couple of years.

City were involved in a drawn-out transfer saga last summer involving England captain Kane, with Tottenham said to be demanding far too much money for their talisman following his "gentleman's agreement" with Daniel Levy. United, however, have kept tabs on Haaland since his Molde days – and both Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have connections to the Scandinavian superstar.

But now according to BILD, City have turned their attentions away from Kane, leaving the Red Devils with a free run to sign the striker. It's thought that the 28-year-old is still open to leaving Tottenham – and United may well be willing to make a more convincing offer than their rivals did.

Haaland, meanwhile, will be trickier to snare. At 21 years old, the Leeds-born finisher is coveted by the elite sides of European football and said to be torn between the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona and a handful of Premier League teams – including United, still.

The Old Trafford outfit may well look to rejuvenate their frontline this summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo's contract is due to expire in 2023 but it is unlikely the Portuguese forward will remain in Manchester if the club cannot guarantee him European football of the highest level.

City, meanwhile, tied up a deal for wonderkid Julian Alvarez in January – and he's expected to link up at the Etihad later on. The Eastlands side are still said to be looking at a striker that can make the different, however, and have targeted world-class forwards who can replace Sergio Aguero.

