Manchester United report: Bruno Fernandes speaks out on Cristiano Ronaldo future
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Manchester United went on their pre-season tour without the 37-year-old, but he's yet to find a new club
Bruno Fernandes says he’s in the dark about what the future holds for his Manchester United and Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo asked to leave the Old Trafford club last month as he wants to play in the Champions League next term.
The 37-year-old didn’t travel with Erik ten Hag’s squad for their tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons, but he’s yet to find a new club with the new season fast approaching.
"I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club and to the manager," said Fernandes (via Sky Sports).
"I don’t know what’s going on in his head, if he wants to leave. I didn’t ask them that.
"Obviously, Cristiano was our top scorer last season, he added goals to us. But it’s not on me, it’s the club that has to make the choices and Cristiano makes his own choice.
"The only thing I asked Cristiano when he didn’t turn up was if everything was okay with the family. He told me what was going on, that’s it and nothing more.
"I don’t want to be involved in that. We have to respect the decision of everyone."
Recent reports said that Atletico Madrid have made a surprise move (opens in new tab) for the Portuguese by contacting his representatives.
Manchester United’s Premier League campaign kicks off on 7 August at home to Brighton.
