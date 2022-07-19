Manchester United report: Shock new suitor emerges in race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been contacted by Atletico Madrid as he looks to secure a move away from Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Portugal international informed his current employers earlier this month that he wishes to seek pastures new before the transfer window closes at the start of September.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester last summer but his second spell at the club got off to a disappointing start.

United (opens in new tab) slumped to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League, which means they will not be involved in the Champions League this term.

Ronaldo scored 18 goals but that was not enough to help the Red Devils into the top four.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Portuguese now wants a fresh start elsewhere as he looks to win a record-equalling sixth Champions League.

However, it is proving difficult to find a buyer for a player who will turn 38 before the 2022/23 season is out.

Chelsea (opens in new tab), Paris Saint-Germain (opens in new tab) and Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) have all ruled themselves out for various reasons.

But a shock new suitor has emerged, with Marca reporting that Atletico (opens in new tab) have made contract with Ronaldo's representatives.

The forward spent nine years at Real Madrid (opens in new tab), where he won four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles.

(Image credit: Getty)

But despite his connections to their cross-city rivals, Ronaldo is keen on a move to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Simone is a big fan of the Portugal international and would love to bring him to the club.

He sees parallels with Atletico's signing of Luis Suarez in 2020, with the Uruguay international going on to fire the club to the La Liga title in his debut campaign.

However, it will be difficult - if not impossible - for Atletico to muster up the money needed to sign Ronaldo.

The Spanish side already need to bring in around £34m in player sales in order to balance the books - and that figure would rise exponentially if Ronaldo was to become part of Simeone's squad.