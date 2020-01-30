Manchester United move on to Salomon Rondon after Krzysztof Piatek slips through their fingers

Rondon is Manchester United's next target after missing out on AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek who is joining Hertha Berlin.

Piatek was a reported target for United, Tottenham and Chelsea but the English clubs were only looking for a loan deal rather than a permanent switch.

The Red Devils have now turned to former West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United striker Rondon instead, according to The Times.

The Venezuelan striker now plays his football in the Chinese Super League with Dalian Yifang.

There's a chance a loan deal may be on the cards for United, as Chinese clubs are yet to start their season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The league is currently suspended as much of the country goes into lockdown to try and prevent the disease from spreading any faster.

Rondon plays under Rafa Benitez, who he was managed by at Newcastle during his loan spell in the northeast.

The now 30-year-old managed 11 goals in the Premier League in the 2018/19 campaign.

United see Rondon as the ideal experienced goalscorer to step in for the injured Marcus Rashford on a temporary basis.

Rashford suffered a double stress fracture when playing against Wolves midway through January.

The Manchester-born 22-year-old has vowed to return stronger than ever but in the meantime, United are keen to reinforce their attack.

Anthony Martial has thus far failed to show he can be an effective leader of the line, epitomised by missing a golden opportunity in the derby against Liverpool.

