Manchester United transfer news: Alessio Romagnoli added to Red Devils’ shopping list

Manchester United have added AC Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli to their summer shopping list, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the lookout for a long-term partner for Harry Maguire in the heart of his team’s defence.

The club have entered talks with Eric Bailly over a new contract, but they are still expected to target a centre-half when the transfer market reopens.

Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane of Real Madrid are among the high-profile names to have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate and Tyrone Mings have also been mentioned as potential targets.

And according to Il Milanista , United are also keeping tabs on Romagnoli, as well as his team-mate Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Romagnoli is out of contract in 2022 and Milan could be forced to cash in on him at the end of the season unless he puts pen to paper on an extension.

The Italy international is Milan’s captain but he is said to have grown disillusioned with life at San Siro.

He has occasionally been left out of the team by Stefano Pioli of late, and is now considering his future.

United have been alerted to his potential availability this summer, while Everton are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Solskjaer’s side could also target Donnarumma, whose contract at Milan expires this summer.

The Italian goalkeeper may yet sign a new deal with his boyhood club, but United are among the clubs tracking him.

Donnarumma is free to open discussions with non-Italian clubs given he has just over three months remaining on his contract.

One report states both United and Chelsea have already held talks with his agent, Mino Raiola.

Milan’s attempts to tie their goalkeeper down to a new deal have stalled over disagreements related to the contract length and the salary.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FFT FEATURE Son Heung-min's incredible journey to the top: how the Tottenham star made it

THE XG DEBATE Is anyone really that annoyed by expected goals? Football's strangest new culture war

QUIZ! Can you name every team Manchester United and Manchester City have beaten in a final?