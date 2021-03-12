Chelsea transfer news: Blues and Manchester United begin Gianluigi Donnarumma talks

Chelsea and Manchester United could go head-to-head for Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, according to reports.

The Italy international could leave AC Milan at the end of the season, with contract talks between club and player having stalled.

Donnarumma has been Milan’s first-choice goalkeeper since the age of 17, and the now-21-year-old has racked up close to 250 appearances for the club.

Widely regarded as one of the best young shot-stoppers on the planet, Donnarumma is among Milan’s most prized assets.

But the Italian giants are being made to sweat, with the Italian having entered the final three and a half months of his contract at San Siro.

Milan reportedly want to tie Donnarumma down to a new five-year deal, but the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, wants a two-year extension.

There have also been disagreements over the goalkeeper’s salary, with Raiola asking for £8.5m per year and Milan unwilling to go above £6.5m.

Little progress has been made of late, raising fears that he could walk away for nothing this summer.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast , Chelsea and United have both held talks with Raiola about a possible free transfer.

United could be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper this summer if David de Gea departs.

There have also been suggestions that Tuchel is unconvinced by Edouard Mendy, who joined Chelsea from Rennes last summer.

Donnarumma is said to favour an extension with Milan, but he would be open to a move to the Premier League if a deal could not be struck.

Other clubs from Europe could enter the race to sign the goalkeeper should his departure from Milan be confirmed.

Donnarumma played at Old Trafford on Thursday as Milan earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Amad Diallo scored his first goal for United in the 50th minute, before Simon Kjaer headed home an equaliser in second-half stoppage time.

