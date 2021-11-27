Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona consider January swoop for Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani

Barcelona are weighing up January moves for Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard, according to reports.

The Manchester United duo are out of contract next summer and the Red Devils may therefore be tempted to listen to offers in January.

Lingard impressed on loan at West Ham in the second half of last season and was expected to depart Old Trafford on a permanent basis last summer.

United ultimately opted to keep hold of the England international, only to then not hand him a single Premier League start in their 12 matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lingard has now decided his future lies away from United and he will not sign a new deal with the club.

The England international could therefore be on the move in the winter window, along with his team-mate Cavani.

The Uruguay international has been a bit-part player this term following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cavani has only made two Premier League starts up to now, with injuries restricting him to only five top-flight appearances in total.

Ralf Rangnick is on the verge of taking over as United's interim manager until the end of the season.

The 63-year-old will run the rule over his squad in the coming weeks ahead of potential activity in January.

Lingard and Cavani's contractual situations mean an exit is likely for both, and Barcelona are keeping close tabs on the situation.

According to Mundo Deportivo, new Barca boss Xavi Hernandez is keen to bolster his team's attacking ranks in the mid-season market.

He has identified Lingard and Cavani as two potential targets given their lack of game time in Manchester this season.

Sergio Aguero faces an uncertain future in the game after recent cardiac issues, and the Uruguayan is viewed as a possible short-term replacement.

Lingard, meanwhile, would add energy and dynamism to a Barcelona attack which has struggled for much of the campaign to date.

