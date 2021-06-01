Manchester United transfer news: Club agrees personal terms with Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

The England international was United’s leading transfer target last summer, but they were ultimately unable to get a deal over the line.

A failure to meet Dortmund’s asking price before a self-imposed deadline meant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had to look elsewhere.

United have retained an interest in Sancho ever since, and intend to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

Solskjaer is set to be given around £150m to spend in the upcoming transfer market, reports claim.

Sancho, who scored 16 goals and provided 14 assists for Dortmund in 2020/21, is said to be keen on a return to English football after Euro 2020.

And according to Sport1 , United have taken a huge step towards completing the signing by agreeing personal terms with the player.

The German outlet states that Sancho and United reached an agreement last summer and those discussions have been revived in recent weeks.

The English club must now submit a formal offer to BVB, who have admitted that Sancho could seek pastures new before the start of next season.

Dortmund held out for £108m for the youngster last summer, but they have now dropped their asking price to around £80m.

The coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse effect on the club’s finances, so Dortmund are now more willing to do business.

That makes Sancho more affordable for United, but there is still a chance that the Red Devils could face competition from elsewhere - particularly if the 21-year-old impresses at the European Championship.

Sancho is expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the tournament, which begins on June 11.

The Three Lions manager will confirm the players that will be part of England’s travelling party on Tuesday.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Every squad, final and provisional

FEATURE Timo Werner: How can Thomas Tuchel unlock his forward's potential?

QUIZ! Can you give 50 correct answers in The Big Champions League Quiz?