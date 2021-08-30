Manchester United transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival pushes Dan James towards the exit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic return to Manchester United has paved the way for Dan James to leave the club.

According to The Athletic, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now willing to listen to offers for the winger, with several Premier League clubs interested in signing him.

Unsurprisingly, Leeds United are at the top of that list, having just missed out on a deal for James in January 2019.

He had recently broken into the first team at Swansea City, catching the eye of Marcelo Bielsa with his lightning pace, direct dribbling and tireless work rate.

A £10million fee was agreed between the two clubs and a deal was expected to go through on deadline day but Swansea backed out at the last moment.

Six months later, James joined Man United instead and made a brilliant start to life at Old Trafford, scoring three goals in his first four games.

He made 46 appearances in all competitions during his first season but has since been pushed down the pecking order.

James remains an exciting, if inconsistent, player but the signing of Ronaldo from Juventus appears to have sealed his fate.

Although the 23-year-old started yesterday’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, he struggled to have an impact on the game and was substituted early in the second half.

Everton and Crystal Palace are also known to admire James but a move to Leeds appears most likely considering his history with the club.

Alternatively, the Welsh international may look to be reunited with former Swansea manager Graham Potter at Brighton and Hove Albion.

He has three years left on his contract and Man United are believed to be looking for a fee in the region of £20million.