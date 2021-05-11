Manchester United transfer news: Gary Neville warns against Harry Kane signing

Gary Neville believes Manchester United do not need to sign Harry Kane or Erling Haaland this summer.

The Red Devils announced on Monday that Edinson Cavani has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Old Trafford until 2022.

Cavani had been linked with a move to Boca Juniors, but he will now remain in Manchester for another season.

United have been linked with both Kane and Haaland in recent weeks, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tipped to bolster his attacking options.

But Neville believes United do not need another centre-forward having secured Cavani’s services for another 12 months.

The former right-back also thinks that Jadon Sancho should be the priority for his former club in the upcoming transfer market.

“If you look at the policy over the last couple of years since Solskjaer has come in, I don't think they will sign a striker now Cavani has signed," Neville told Sky Sports .

"They have been desperate for Sancho but didn't get him last summer and were criticised for that, but they could look incredibly smart if they could get him this summer at half the price, having waited 12 months.

"Juan Mata has done fantastically well for the club but I think he will leave and United can get good money for Daniel James.

"There's a feeling that Jesse Lingard, having done really well at West Ham, could come back, but I think Ole will say 'no' and tell him to go and explore elsewhere.

"That leaves you with Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani up top.

"If Manchester United were to sign Harry Kane and Sancho, as an example, would Cavani play? Would Greenwood continue to emerge and have the growth? Where would it leave Rashford? Where does Pogba fit in if Ole wants to play two midfield players like he often has?

"Looking at it, I think Sancho comes in on the right, Greenwood could back him up on that side. Up front, United will have Cavani and Greenwood, who they want to play up front because he is outstanding.

"And then on the left you've got Rashford and Martial, with Pogba potentially there if not required in midfield.

"If United sign Kane or Erling Haaland, I don't think that works given the way they have recruited over recent years and how they want young talent to emerge.

"Allowing young players to emerge, allowing Rashford to play and bringing in Sancho would be Manchester United's business done."

