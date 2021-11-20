Manchester United transfer news: Jesse Lingard eyes overseas move despite West Ham interest

West Ham could face competition from clubs in Italy and Spain for the signature of Jesse Lingard, according to reports.

The England international is out of contract at Manchester United next summer and will not remain at Old Trafford beyond this season.

He could even seek a departure in the January transfer window having grown frustrated with a lack of game time this term.

Lingard has yet to start a game in the Premier League in 2021/22, with his five substitute appearances totalling just 63 minutes.

The attacking midfielder shone on loan at West Ham in the second half of last season and returned to Manchester with a spring in his step.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used him only sparingly and Lingard is now ready to continue his career elsewhere.

According to The Sun, West Ham are keen to bring the 28-year-old back to the London Stadium on a permanent basis.

The Hammers are said to be lining up a £10m bid for Lingard in January as they seek to maintain their top-four challenge.

The report states that Lingard has already started discussing personal terms with West Ham, for whom he scored nine goals and provided four assists in the Premier League last time out.

However, east London is not the only potential destination for a player who will be a free agent in a little over seven months’ time.

Lingard will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January ahead of a summer switch.

And the Daily Telegraph writes that the Manchester United man would prefer to secure a loan move in the winter window before penning a permanent contract next summer.

That could open the door to any interested parties in Spain or Italy, with Lingard particularly interested in a switch to Serie A.

