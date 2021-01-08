Manchester United transfer news: Newcastle chase three Red Devils players

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is keen on signing three out of favour Manchester United players during the January transfer window, say reports.

The Magpies boss wants to add reinforcements to his squad for the second half of the season, with his side currently down in 16th place in the Premier League table.

He has suggested United trio Brandon Williams, Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard to the club hierarchy as potential targets, according to 90Min.

The Old Trafford club are keen to offload Jones, who hasn’t been registered in their squad this season, and could offer to continue paying some of his wages to get him off their books.

But the Red Devils are unsure whether to allow 20-year-old full-back Williams or the versatile Lingard to depart on loan midway through the season.

Reports in France claim that Newcastle are also considering a bid for Monaco’s World Cup-winning right-back Djibril Sidibe.

Sidibe spent last season on loan at Everton and the Magpies have inquired about his availability this month, according to Foot Mercato.

But Marseille are also interested in the 28-year-old, who would command a transfer fee of €5-7 million.

Sidibe has made 10 appearances for the Ligue 1 side this season, but only five of those have been from the start.

NOW READ

FEATURE 8 players Mauricio Pochettino could sign at Paris Saint-Germain

TRANSFERS Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

FEATURE Every Chelsea manager of the Roman Abramovich era: where are they now?