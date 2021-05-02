Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Paul Pogba contract hope

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is optimistic that Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani will commit their futures to Manchester United.

Both players have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford in recent months.

Pogba is reported to be a target for PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus, while Boca Juniors are eyeing a swoop for Cavani.

The striker is out of contract this summer, although United have the option to extend his deal by another 12 months.

Pogba’s contract runs until 2022, but the Red Devils could be forced to cash in on him this summer unless he puts pen to paper on fresh terms.

Solskjaer, though, says he is hopeful that both players will still be in Manchester next term.

“[Paul] knows my feelings about him and that I want him to stay,” he said.

“It’s about creating an environment that we thrive in, a competitive environment and a team who challenge for trophies.

“He and Edinson are winners but they are also human beings and it’s important that they enjoy coming in and enjoy playing for this team.

"If we can play like [we did in a 6-2 win over Roma on Thursday] against Liverpool [on Sunday], and they can feel our progress, our chances are probably bigger to keep them."

However, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola believes the World Cup winner could still depart Old Trafford.

"It's a question for Madrid,” Raiola told AS when asked why Pogba was not already at Madrid.

"At one time, Pogba felt a lot of love for, and trust in, United, and there are various other clubs.

"Afterwards, it's really hard for United and Madrid to reach an understanding on a massive transfer, because big clubs don't like selling great players to other big clubs.

"And I'm not going to kid you, for Pogba, playing at Madrid was always a really attractive option, because of Zidane too. He's Pogba's childhood hero."

