Manchester United transfer news: PSG held Cristiano Ronaldo talks but did not make bid

PSG held talks with Cristiano Ronaldo over a potential move to the Parc des Princes, according to reports.

Manchester United completed the signing of the Portugal international on Tuesday, having agreed terms for his transfer with Juventus the previous week.

At one stage Ronaldo looked to be on his way to Manchester City, but the Premier League champions were beaten to his signature by their local rivals.

It has now emerged that PSG also discussed the possibility of signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Le 10 Sport reports that the French giants held talks with members of Ronaldo's entourage, including his agent Jorge Mendes, prior to his Juventus departure.

However, PSG did not submit a formal offer for the 36-year-old's services.

At one point they did consider offering Mauro Icardi as part of a deal for Ronaldo, having learned that Juventus were keen on the Argentina international.

Signing Ronaldo in the same summer as Lionel Messi would have been an astonishing accomplishment by PSG.

However, it is hard to envisage the Ligue 1 leaders going through with a deal for the Portuguese unless they were willing to sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Trying to fit Mbappe, Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar into the same team would have created a headache for Mauricio Pochettino.

The story by the French publication adds that United began work on a deal for Ronaldo long before the end of the transfer window.

The Red Devils appeared to enter the fray only when it looked as though the forward was on his way to Manchester City.

But the report states that United had already been exploring the potential of a return to Old Trafford for one of their greatest ever players.

Ronaldo, who became the leading international goalscorer of all time earlier this week, is in line to make his second debut for United against Newcastle next weekend.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 best Premier League signings this summer

TRANSFERS 12 terrible free signings that didn't live up to their billing

PREMIER LEAGUE KITS Every home and away shirt released so far