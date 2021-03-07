Manchester United transfer news: PSG ready summer offer for David de Gea - report

Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up a summer swoop for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to reports.

De Gea’s future at Old Trafford has been thrown into doubt, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to give Dean Henderson an extended run in the team .

De Gea recently returned to Spain to be with his partner, who gave birth to the couple’s first child on Friday.

Solskjaer has told the goalkeeper not to rush back, with De Gea not scheduled to return to Manchester until after the international break later this month.

Henderson, who kept a clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, has therefore been given a six-match stretch to prove his worth between the sticks.

He has spent most of this season on the bench and was recently linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with the England international keen to play regular football.

However, it could be De Gea who is on his way out this summer if PSG have their way.

According to The Sun , the Ligue 1 champions could renew their interest in the shot-stopper at the end of the campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino, who replaced Thomas Tuchel at the Parc des Princes at the start of January, wants to replace Keylor Navas as PSG’s No.1.

Navas is now 34 years of age and Pochettino is keen to secure a successor to the Costa Rica international.

De Gea, who has been linked with PSG on several occasions in the past, is reportedly among the names under consideration.

The French giants are one of the few clubs in the world who would be able to afford De Gea’s £375,000-a-week wages.

And United might welcome the opportunity to get their highest-paid player off the wage bill, particularly as De Gea’s form has dipped in recent seasons.

PSG are also keeping tabs on Hugo Lloris, who is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of next season.

Spurs might be willing to listen to offers for the club captain, who has been in north London since 2012.

