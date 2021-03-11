Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils receive major boost in Raphael Varane pursuit

Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane is interested in a move to the Premier League, according to reports.

The France international moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2011 but his time at the club could be coming to an end.

Varane is out of contract in 2022 and there has been little progress on discussions over an extension.

Madrid are said to fear that the World Cup winner is running down his deal with a view to leaving on a free transfer at the end of next season.

The La Liga champions are keen to avoid that situation and could cash in on Varane this summer unless he puts pen to paper on fresh terms.

Manchester United are on the lookout for a new defender and have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old, who has won four Champions Leagues with his current club.

And according to AS , Madrid are willing to listen to offers for the centre-half this summer.

Varane is said to be seriously considering requesting a transfer, with the defender supposedly keen for a new challenge after a decade in the Spanish capital.

The Frenchman wanted to seek pastures new in 2019, and United were linked with him then too.

However, Zinedine Zidane succeeded in persuading his compatriot to stay put on that occasion.

The Madrid boss will no doubt attempt to do the same again, but Varane appears to have his heart set on a transfer.

His desire to leave has nothing to do with money, which means the offer of a pay rise is unlikely to be accepted.

Varane reportedly favours a move to the Premier League, which is a major boost to United’s chances of signing him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are thought to be seeking a long-term partner for Harry Maguire ahead of a potential title tilt next term.

