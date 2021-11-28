Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid abandon Paul Pogba pursuit

Real Madrid will not pursue a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba at the end of the season, say reports, despite the Frenchman coming to the end of his contract.

The Spanish giants have long been linked with a move for the 28-year-old and former coach Zinedine Zidane was a big admirer of his compatriot.

However, Marca reports that Real Madrid are planning on investing elsewhere and won't hand Pogba a lucrative contract when his Red Devils deal expires at the end of the season.

The Merengues don’t think the World Cup winner would fit into their squad and they are prioritising other positions instead.

In midfield, the Madrid club’s plan is to continue with Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos next season, while bringing through youngsters Federico Valverde, Edoardo Camavinga and Antonio Blanco.

The Spanish giants have long been linked with a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe, and a potential deal for the superstar striker is certain to require a big outlay.

Pogba’s future remains in doubt, with the days counting down on his Old Trafford deal and uncertainty over what the club's future looks like before a new permanent manager is named.

Real have always been one of the leading contenders to sign the France international if he leaves, with PSG and Juventus regularly linked with a move too.

The former Juve player has been out recently with a hamstring problem, and is yet to score in 13 games in all competitions this season.

Reports last week said that the Premier League side were willing to let him join Real Madrid at the end of the season as they begin to plan for life without him.

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

LIST Free agents: The five most valuable Premier League players out of contract next summer

QUIZ Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues 2021/22?