Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils edge closer to Jadon Sancho deal - report

Manchester United are edging closer to completing a deal to sign Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund winger was United’s principal transfer target last summer, but the Red Devils failed to meet the German side’s asking price.

Dortmund demanded a fee in the region of £108m in 2020, as they resolved to keep hold of the England international.

However, BVB are now willing to let Sancho depart for a substantially cheaper fee, and that has boosted United’s chance of completing a deal.

According to The Times , Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are close to finalising a £100m deal to sign Sancho.

A fee of £80m will be paid in instalments, with an additional £20m potentially coming later as add-ons.

Even though Sancho is currently away on international duty ahead of Euro 2020, United will hope to wrap up the deal as soon as possible.

They will be wary of other clubs entering the race at the last minute, and Solskjaer will hope to have his squad in place for the start of pre-season.

The Norwegian is keen to bolster the group at his disposal as United eye a potential Premier League title tilt next term.

A second-place finish in 2020/21 was a sign of progress, but the season ended on a sour note as United were beaten by Villarreal in the Europa League final.

Solskjaer is still without a piece of silverware as the club’s manager, and he will be desperate to put that right as soon as possible.

He is looking to strengthen the squad in various areas this summer, with a new striker and centre-back also on the agenda.

But the deal that many United fans are most keen to complete is that of Sancho, who looks to be on his way back to England after a successful spell in Germany.

