Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils eye RB Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele

Manchester United have turned their attention to Nordi Mukiele in their ongoing pursuit of a new right-back, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent much of the summer tracking Kieran Trippier, but Atletico Madrid were not willing to sell the England international.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to bring in another right-sided defender who could provide competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Trippier's versatility - the 31-year-old can play as a wing-back or on the left side of the defence - appealed to the United boss.

The player himself was keen on a move to Old Trafford, but he may now have missed his chance.

United now appear to be focusing on other targets, with Fichajes reporting that they have their sights set on Mukiele.

The RB Leipzig defender is close to eight years younger than Trippier and is highly rated by United scouts.

The Frenchman has established himself as one of the best full-backs in Germany since moving to the Red Bull Arena in 2018.

Mukiele is now into the final two years of his contract with Leipzig, and United spy an opportunity.

The Bundesliga side lost Dayot Upamecano on a free transfer this summer and will be determined to receive some sort of fee for Mukiele if he does not extend his deal.

United hope they can take advantage of the situation by striking a bargain deal for the 23-year-old.

Mukiele is even more versatile than Trippier; he can play as a centre-back, in midfield and on the wing.

His favoured position is right-back and he might offer more in attack than Wan-Bissaka, who excels in the defensive side of the game.

With Solskjaer not convinced by Diogo Dalot, United could even submit an offer for Mukiele in January.

A move next summer is more likely, though, with Leipzig loath to lose a key player in the middle of the campaign.

