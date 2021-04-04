Newcastle transfer news: Duo linked with return to St. James' Park

Newcastle have reportedly identified former players Andros Townsend and Jetro Willems as summer transfer targets.

Townsend and Willems are both out of contract at the end of the season. Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram and West Brom defender Kyle Bartley are also reportedly of interest.

According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle are looking at players set to become free agents this summer, given their need, as ever, to work on a tight budget.

Townsend joined Newcastle from Tottenham for £12 million in January 2016, only for Crystal Palace to pay his £13 million release clause that summer following the Magpies’ relegation to the Championship.

The winger did leave his mark, though, scoring four goals in 13 games under Steve McClaren then Rafael Benitez.

Willems made 20 appearances on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt last season, scoring twice, only to have that spell cut short by injury in January.

The left-back, who’s been capped 22 times by the Netherlands, hasn’t featured at all for Eintracht this season, but that is not thought to have put Newcastle off.

For now, Newcastle’s priority is securing Premier League survival. Manager Steve Bruce has come under increasing pressure, with the Magpies winning only two of their last 18 league games and sliding to 17th in the table ahead of this weekend’s home clash against Tottenham.

