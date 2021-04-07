Porto v Chelsea live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Porto v Chelsea live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 7 April, 8pm GMT

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s shock defeat by West Brom when they take on Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel suffered his first loss since arriving at Stamford Bridge last time out, as Sam Allardyce’s side ran riot in a 5-2 victory. Chelsea did play most of the match with 10 men, but it was still a surprise to see them carved up on the counter-attack by a West Brom team that looks set to go down to the Championship in the coming weeks. Tuchel’s side had been defensively solid prior to Saturday’s defeat, and Chelsea now need to regroup and go again when they travel to Portugal this week.

Tuchel will no doubt remind his players of their terrific performances home and away against Atletico Madrid in the last round. Diego Simeone’s side were the favourites to advance to the next round when the draw for the last 16 was made, but Chelsea deservedly won both matches and were stronger than Atletico in every department. Tuchel will hope to see similarly dominant displays against Porto, who go into this tie as the underdogs.

The Portuguese giants should certainly not be written off, though. Porto overcame a Juventus team led by Cristiano Ronaldo in the last 16, progressing on away goals despite being reduced to 10 men in the crucial second leg. Porto are also on a 19-game unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga and comfortably progressed from the group stage of this competition alongside Manchester City. Chelsea must not underestimate Sergio Conceicao's charges.

Chelsea will need to assess Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham ahead of the game, but N’Golo Kante has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Porto will have to make do without Mouhamed Mbaye for Wednesday’s first leg.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

