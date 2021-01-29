Real Madrid transfer news: PSG boss says Kylian Mbappe will stay and leaves door open to Sergio Ramos

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has played down rumours of a Kylian Mbappe sale and left the door open to the potential signing of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Madrid by the Spanish media, while there have been suggestions that Ramos could be heading in the other direction with just months left on his contract.

But former Tottenham boss Pochettino, who replaced new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in the French capital earlier this month, sees Mbappe’s long-term future in Ligue 1.

“There are a lot of rumours, but I think he will be at PSG for many years to come, and that's the club's hope,” Pochettino told Marca.

“We are counting on him for as long as we are here. It's true that he has to make a decision [on his future], but he seems happy and very committed to this project.”

Madrid legend Ramos is yet to agree a new deal in the Spanish capital, and he's now free to negotiate with other clubs after entering the final six months of his contract.

PSG have been linked with a move for the 34-year-old should he depart the Bernabeu for free at the end of the season, and Pochettino did little to calm the speculation.

“After one month I am finding players with great leadership,” Pochettino said.

“The great [players] are able to play and coexist in different projects and cultures, but I am very respectful.

“PSG's strategy has been the same for years, ever since we signed Ronaldinho: to look at market opportunities and bring in those who can improve what we have.

“We will see in the coming months. Here, Ramos would find a great club with the obsession to always win. PSG are one of the biggest [clubs] in the world.”

One star name Pochettino wouldn’t be drawn on, however, was Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian is also approaching the end of his contract and his future remains up in the air.

PSG were one of the teams that showed interest in Messi when he submitted a transfer request last summer, but Pochettino stopped short of calling for the 33-year-old’s arrival.

“Whatever I say will be misunderstood, and I love what I have,” he said.

“Great footballers fit in any league and any team.”

“I respect the players who belong to other teams, because they can be angry and I understand why,” he continued.

“We understand that in the world of football there are no saints, nobody can complain that each club does its best to improve their team.

“But this does not hide a hidden message on our part. We cannot be more papist than the Pope.”

