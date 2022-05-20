Tottenham report: Bayern Munich urged to sign Harry Kane – and Spurs are already moving for a new forward

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would be Bayern Munich's perfect replacement for Robert Lewandowski, according to one report.

Prolific Pole Robert Lewandowski is yet to commit his future to the Bavarian outfit, with interest from the likes of Barcelona in his services. Lewandowski's contract runs out in 2023, making this the final summer that Bayern can extract a fee for their No.9.

Now, one former Die Roten man has touted Kane as the man to replace Lewangoalski, just a year on from the England captain almost making a switch to Manchester City.

(Image credit: Getty)

"Personally, I would try to get Harry Kane [for] Bayern right away," Jerome Boateng told Sky Sports Germany. "This is my opinion.

"For me, this is a complete striker who scores goals every day at Tottenham, in a very good but not world-class team. If he plays in a team like Bayern, then I think he's a great replacement at a very good footballing age. That's up to Bayern Munich."

Tottenham rebuffed offers for their prized asset last summer but this time around, they've already been linked a new forward – most likely in the hope of integrating him with Kane, Son Heung-min and recent signing Dejan Kulusevski.

(Image credit: Getty)

Foot Mercato claim that Rennes forward Martin Terrier is a target for the Lilywhites, the the 25-year-old having impressed hugely in Ligue 1 this season. Beyond Spurs' deadly front three, Antonio Conte doesn't have too much depth, with the likes of Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn having subpar seasons.

Terrier, however, is more in the mould of Son than Kane, however, suggesting a succession plan for the 29-year-old Korean. Terrier is valued at around £15 million by Transfermarkt.

More Tottenham stories

Antonio Conte has been vocal in recent weeks about the direction that Tottenham need to head in, claiming that Steven Bergwijn needs to believe in himself a little more and stating just how important it is to win the race for the top four.

Spurs have been linked with a number of youngsters, too. Hugo Ekitike is reportedly on the radar, as is Charles De Ketelaere.

One surprising report states that the club are interested in Memphis Depay, while an Inter Milan star who has worked under Conte is also a reported target.