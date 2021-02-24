Tottenham transfer news: Burnley’s Nick Pope leads list of potential Hugo Lloris successors

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is Tottenham’s top target to replace Hugo Lloris if the Frenchman leaves this summer, say reports.

The Spurs captain enters the final year of his contract at the end of the season and the Premier League club could look to cash in.

According to the Daily Mail, PSG are interested in bringing Lloris back to his home country and the goalkeeper is tempted by a reunion with former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham have drawn up a list of potential replacements should the World Cup winner depart, and England international Pope is the top name.

Pope will command a transfer fee of around £30m, but Spurs face competition from Premier League rivals West Ham for his signature.

The 28-year-old has a contract at Turf Moor until 2023 and the Clarets are unlikely to let one of their key performers go without a fight.

The former Charlton stopper has conceded 25 goals in 24 Premier League games this season, keeping nine clean sheets.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Pep Guardiola: Season by season in the Champions League

BEST PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

QUIZ Can you name every Champions League and European Cup-winning manager?