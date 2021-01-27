Tottenham transfer news: Spurs consider summer swoop for Nikola Maksimovic

Tottenham are considering a move for Napoli central defender Nikola Maksimovic, according to reports.

Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to strengthen in the heart of Spurs’ backline in the summer.

Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon have all been used at centre-half this season.

But Mourinho wants to improve Tottenham’s strength in depth in a key area of the pitch.

And according to Spazio Napoli , Maksimovic is one of the players the Portuguese is keeping tabs on.

The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer and looks increasingly likely to leave the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Spurs could even launch an attempt to sign Maksimovic this month, although it is unclear whether Napoli would be willing to let him go midway through the campaign.

The Serbia international has only made eight Serie A appearances for Gennaro Gattuso’s side this season.

However, Napoli could be reluctant to sell him unless they can secure a replacement before the window closes next week.

As of January 1, Maksimovic has been free to negotiate directly with foreign clubs over a summer switch.

The former Torino stopper could even sign a pre-contract agreement with non-Serie A sides, including Spurs.

Tottenham are likely to face competition for Maksimovic’s signature given the fact he is available on a free transfer.

Mourinho’s side have also been linked with numerous other defenders in recent weeks, including Milan Skriniar of Inter.

Spurs return to action in the Premier League against Liverpool on Thursday night.

Tottenham will be looking to maintain their eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they lock horns with the reigning champions.

Mourinho’s side lost 2-1 at Anfield last month but Liverpool go into this encounter on a five-match winless run in the Premier League.

Tottenham sit sixth in the standings at the time of writing, eight points adrift of top spot.

