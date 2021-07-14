Tottenham transfer news: Spurs dealt blow as Jules Kounde rejects move

Tottenham target Jules Kounde has turned down the chance to move to north London, according to reports.

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claimed on Tuesday night that Spurs had made an offer of £25.5m plus Davinson Sanchez.

Sevilla were said to have accepted that bid, thus paving the way for Tottenham to open talks with the Frenchman.

However, Marca states that Kounde has rejected the Premier League side, leaving his future unresolved.

The centre-back is still expected to leave Sevilla this summer, having communicated his desire to do so to the Spanish side.

But Kounde will choose his next destination carefully, and Tottenham does not appear to be on his list of options.

The Spanish outlet cites Spurs' absence from the Champions League as the main reason behind his decision.

Kounde wants to test himself at the highest level, and is clearly not attracted to the prospect of playing in the Europa Conference League next term.

That is the European competition Spurs qualified for following their seventh-place finish in the Premier League in 2020/21.

Kounde's decision is a blow to Nuno Espirito Santo, who was appointed as Jose Mourinho's successor earlier this month.

Working alongside sporting director Fabio Paratici, the Portuguese is seeking to revamp his squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Central defence is an area he has identified as one that needs strengthening, but Spurs might need to turn their attention elsewhere.

Kounde would have been a terrific signing. He was one of the standout defenders in Spain last season and, at 22, has his peak years ahead of him.

It's not really a surprise that he is holding out for Champions League football, though. Sevilla have qualified for the competition, so the Frenchman was always unlikely to join a club outside it.

Paratici has no doubt already drawn up a list of targets, so we can expect Spurs to pursue other options soon.

