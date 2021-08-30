Transfer news: Liverpool weigh up swoop for Mikkel Damsgaard after Tottenham pull out

Liverpool are one of several Premier League sides considering a late swoop for Mikkel Damsgaard, according to reports.

Time is running out for clubs across Europe to conclude their transfer dealings, with the summer window set to close at 11pm on Tuesday.

Sampdoria have done well to keep hold of Damsgaard so far, particularly after the playmaker's impressive performances for Denmark at Euro 2020.

But the Italian side's resolve could be tested in the next 36 hours or so, with Liverpool among the clubs circling.

According to La Repubblica, the Reds face competition from Aston Villa and Leeds for Damsgaard's signature.

But Jurgen Klopp's side have received a boost in recent days as Tottenham dropped out of the race to acquire the 21-year-old.

Damsgaard started Sampdoria's 0-0 draw with Sassuolo at the weekend but that could prove to be his final appearance for the club.

Liverpool have had a quiet summer compared to their Premier League title rivals, with Ibrahima Konate their sole addition to date.

Xherdan Shaqiri's exit has potentially freed up a spot for a new forward to serve as back-up to Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Damsgaard's creativity and invention caught the eye at the European Championship after he came into the team following Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest.

Sampdoria are said to have adopted a pragmatic stance: the financial discrepancy between Serie A and the Premier League means they will have to seriously consider any offers that are tabled.

But Liverpool, Leeds and Villa should not expect to land the Dane on the cheap.

Damsgaard is under contract at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris until 2024 and Sampdoria will drive a hard bargain at this late stage of the window.

Reports suggest it would take an offer of around £34m to prise Damsgaard away from the Italian outfit.

With the deadline fast approaching, the ball is firmly in the court of the Premier League trio.

