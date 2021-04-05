West Ham United transfer news: David Moyes will listen to offers for Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek

David Moyes has admitted that West Ham United would listen to offers for Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, who are being monitored by a host of top clubs.

According to The Mirror, the Hammers manager hopes that he can keep both players regardless of whether or not they qualify for the Champions League this season.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been heavily linked with Rice, while Soucek is also believed to be of interest to the Red Devils.

Outside of the Premier League, Bayern Munich have been highlighted as another potential destination for the 26-year-old, who originally signed from Slavia Prague on loan last January.

“Yes, any club can make offers for players, but we've not had any big offers. I hope we don't get any but, if we do, like any other club, we would consider them,” said Moyes.

“I've said with Declan, it would take the Bank of England and the Royal Bank of Scotland to get him. It will have to be the Bank of Czech as well for Tomas!”

“I hope we can make the Champions League but, if we don’t, I don’t see that has to be the reason that we can keep them.

"The biggest thing any footballer wants to see is the club makes progress and individually they are making progress.”

That is certainly the case currently, as Rice and Soucek have both impressed at the heart of the West Ham midfield, helping the club challenge for Europe.

Ahead of tonight’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Moyes’ side sit seventh in the table, but could climb up to fourth with a win at Molineux.

It’s a huge transformation from this time last year, when relegation seemed a distinct possibility for the struggling Hammers, who stayed up after taking eight points from their final four matches.