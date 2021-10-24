West Ham v Tottenham live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

West Ham v Tottenham live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 24 October, 2pm

Looking for a West Ham v Tottenham live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

London rivals West Ham and Tottenham face off at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Hammers are in good nick heading into this clash, having won five of their last six games in all competitions - although Spurs have recorded back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since August.

David Moyes' side also kept the perfect Europa League start going on Thursday night, beating Genk 3-0 - while Spurs rotated their entire starting 11 and lost 1-0 away to Vitesse Arnhem in the Conference League.

Last season's two meetings ended in a win for West Ham and a draw - but not since 2006 have the Hammers managed three league games without defeat against Spurs.

The visitors are currently on a run of 14 league matches without a draw - with their last coming away to Everton in April.

Moyes did not rotate as heavily as opposite number Nuno Espirito Santo in the week but will have Michail Antonio fresh - although Vladmir Coufal looks set to remain out with a groin problem.

As for Spurs, they should name the same 11 which started the 3-2 victory at Newcastle last Sunday - when Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were all on the scoresheet.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 24 October, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

